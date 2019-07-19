Technical Safety BC is pushing to introduce regulations at trampoline parks across the province, which would be a sweeping change for an industry which currently regulates itself.

Technical Safety BC conducted a review this year after a resolution passed at the Union of BC Municipalities conference last fall, asking the province to consider regulation after a spike in injuries, and the death of Victoria father Jay Greenwood in Richmond in 2018.

While Technical Safety BC regulates things like amusement park rides, zip lines, and even bouncy castles, trampoline parks have remained unregulated. That means facilities are able to come up with their own protocols around things like staff training, signage, and the types of equipment that can be used.

Read more: Safety watchdog endorses same oversight for trampoline parks as roller coasters

Extreme Air Park, which operates trampoline parks in B.C. and Alberta, including the Richmond facility where Greenwood died, said in an email to CTV News Friday that it is encouraged by the report, and supports the introduction of regulations.

"We are very pleased with the TSB of BC's recommendation and look forward to working with the TSB in designing such oversight," the email stated.

Extreme Air Park says it has met with governments in both B.C. and Alberta to provide suggestions.

Vancouver Coastal Health has previously been vocal about the need for regulations.. Medical health officer Dr. Mena Dawar wrote to Richmond Mayor Malcom Brodie ahead of last year's UBCM conference stating, "Richmond Hospital Emergency physicians have become concerned with the rising number of injuries occurring at local trampoline parks."