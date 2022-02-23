Chance of flurries, below-freezing temperatures overnight in Metro Vancouver

A cold snap in Metro Vancouver may bring a chance of flurries overnight, the forecast from Environment Canada predicts.

Over the past few days, Metro Vancouver has experienced below-freezing temperatures, with wind chill making it feel as cold as -15 C in some areas. While temperatures are expected to start warming up on Thursday, Environment Canada said there could be some flurries first.

"An Arctic air mass is in place over the B.C. coast, with below freezing temperatures across the region," a weather advisory from Environment Canada said.

"There is also a chance of light flurries this evening as a weak weather system moves across the South Coast."

In Vancouver, there's about a 40 per cent change of flurries overnight. Temperatures are expected to get as low as -5 C, and feel like -10 C with wind chill.

Further east, like in Chilliwack, the change of flurries is higher, at 60 per cent. It's predicted to be a little colder too, with lows of -7 C, feeling like -13 C with wind chill.

While light flurries are expected, Environment Canada said snowfall accumulation is unlikely.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise again. On Friday, high temperatures could get up to 6 C in Vancouver. On the weekend, it'll be even warmer with periods of rain in the forecast.