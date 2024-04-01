'Championship calibre': Vancouver Canadians optimistic as season set to begin

It’s almost show time for the Vancouver Canadians.

And the players are ready to get cracking, as the season begins this Friday.

“The fans out here are great,” the team’s lone Canadian player, Dasan Brown, told CTV News at Nat Bailey Stadium on Monday. “They’re coming out, showing support, showing love. Even, cold weather, hot weather, regardless. I would say these are the best fans in the minor leagues by far. Getting to play in front of them every day. It’s a blessing.”

But the Nat Bailey faithful will have to wait a touch longer to see the team in action.

The defending Northwest League champions will play a series on the road before the home opener next Tuesday.

“We’re going to be putting a championship calibre team on the field, and as we get ready to take this ballpark into the next era with a lot of renovations and refurbishments and continuing to make this ballpark a great place for our players, our staff and our fans,” Tyler Zickel with the baseball club told CTV. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and enjoy Vancouver’s largest patio here.”

Manager Brent Lavallee says he wants work ethic to define his team – but hopes his club can also pack some punch from the plate.

“Good defence,” Lavallee said when asked to outline what fans can expect. “Playing hard to the last pitch. And hopefully some fireworks offensively. So we should be pretty strong.”

The team is also a path to eventually playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and Lavallee says any one on this team can rise to the majors, pointing to a recent example.

“You look at a guy like Davis Schneider,” Lavallee said. “Two years ago, he was hitting seventh in our order. He was the outfielder that came into pitch. Now he’s hitting homers in the big leagues yesterday off the Tampa Bay Rays. If you look past anyone, it’s a huge mistake.”

The Canadians have enjoyed success in recent years – and will be looking to pick up the team’s sixth pennant since 2011.