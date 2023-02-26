Challenging travel conditions remain as snow-clearing efforts underway in Metro Vancouver

Snowfall warnings were lifted for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Sunday morning, but transit users and drivers are being warned that challenging conditions remain.

TransLink, in a statement, advised that its "snow plan for severe weather" is in effect, meaning extra staff are on hand to try to keep the system operating as smoothly as possible. The advice from TransLink was to forego non-essential travel as clean-up continues across the region.

Anyone planning to travel by bus was being advised to expect delays.

"There is service on all bus routes this morning, but service is slower than normal and some buses are rerouting around challenging areas. TransLink is in constant communication with municipalities recommending which roads most need salting and plowing," a statement from the transit authority said.

Due to snowy conditions in Metro Vancouver, Bus service is impacted across the system today. Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays.

For SkyTrain, de-icing was underway and attendants were being stationed on trains to prevent the emergency braking system from being triggered by train on the tracks.

While sanding and salting is being done at bus loops and SkyTrain stations, passengers are still being asked to be cautious of slippery, slushy conditions.

HandyDART drivers are prioritizing customers who need transportation to medical appointments.

Social media updates from cities across the region say that municipal crews are out clearing priority routes, asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible while they work to clear the snow as well as downed trees and branches. Meanwhile, residents are being reminded to shovel their sidewalks and clear their catch basins.

With last night's snow fall across Vancouver, our crews are out plowing all major routes.



Stay safe:

Avoid non-essential travel

Make way for plows

Keep an eye on road conditions with our traffic cameras

In Vancouver, the Stanley Park Seawall has been closed between Second Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge due to snow and ice.

The seawall (between Lions Gate Bridge and Second Beach) will be closed until further notice due to snow and ice conditions.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow fell during the storm.