A group of protesters chained themselves to bulldozers Wednesday to halt construction on a controversial road being paved through Surrey's Hawthorne Park.

Crews started felling trees to make room for the two-lane road on Tuesday, but the second day of work was disrupted after opponents planted themselves in the path of the heavy machinery.

Protesters warn the project cuts through precious greenspace full of animal habitats, and they have vowed to keep thwarting construction until the city agrees to further consultation.

"It's ruthless destruction," Trevor Cox told CTV News. "The police officers will have to drag me out."

Their efforts have already put the work behind schedule, but city officials are hopeful they can negotiate an end to the protest.

If that doesn't work, project manager Victor Jhingan said Surrey might have to seek a court injunction.

"We're trying to deal with them to have them leave … in a peaceful manner, not only for their safety but ours," Jhingan said. "However, we are exploring all other options that may be needed."

The road, which will connect Surrey City Centre to Guildford, was approved by city councillors in November, but has been considered in various forms since the 1980s.

Surrey has taken a number of steps to mitigate the environmental impact, including the creation of a $3-million fund to pay for a wetland habitat for salmon rearing and other park enhancements.

The city has also pledged to plant 450 trees after destroying 200.

But some protesters are skeptical the city will follow through on all of its promises, and they are adamant they will do everything in their power to prevent the road from being built.

"Construction workers [asked] me if I was willing to go to jail for this, willing to die and get hit by a tree and I said yes, absolutely," Cox told CTV News.

Barring ongoing delays, construction in Hawthorne Park is scheduled to be finished by January 2020.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith