Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
Warning: This article contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
A sunrise ceremony was held on the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc powwow grounds, not far from the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The day to honour children who were taken from their homes and never made it back includes cultural performances, dances, drumming and speeches, and will close with an evening prayer, which will be attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Governor General Mary Simon was at the sunrise memorial.
It's been a year since members of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of what it believes are the remains of up to 215 people buried at an unmarked area on the school grounds.
A file was open by the Tk'emlúps Rural RCMP last spring, and the case remains under investigation.
DETAILS ON THE SEARCH
The search area was in part determined by the discoveries of a child's rib bone and a youth's tooth, and is the site of what was once an apple orchard, when the school was in operation.
Sarah Beaulieu, a professor at the University of the Fraser Valley and member of the search team, described what she found as "targets of interest" when outlining the technical side of the investigation last July.
While the only way to confirm what is in the graves is exhumation, according to experts behind the detection, the discovery matched stories from survivors of the school, some of whom described being woken up in the middle of the night to dig graves in the orchard.
Some of those children were as young as six.
Currently, the focus of the ongoing investigation in the Kamloops area is not excavation and forensic analysis but the search through ground-penetrating radar of the rest of the site, as only a small area of the grounds were examined in the initial study.
(Ben Miljure / CTV News Vancouver)
SURVIVORS' STORIES
One of the people who attended the school as a child is Clayton Peters, who told The Canadian Press it was "the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then."
He and his brothers attended the Kamloops school in the late 1960s, into the 1970s, and said he remembers thinking that the kids who suddenly disappeared were the lucky ones.
"I'd always thought that they ran away like I did, that they made it, that they were free," he said, crying. Now he thinks some of the children who died may be among those whose remains are hidden under the orchard.
Before he was kicked out at the age of 17, Peters said, he was regularly beaten and molested. Children who spoke their own language were made to eat soap, he said, and they were also forced to scrub their bodies with lye to "take the brown off them."
When children fell ill, he said, they were put in a dark room rather than given treatment. The room was also used as punishment.
"I was sad all my life. When I left that school, I fought everybody. I fought every white man that bumped into me. I was so angry," he said.
Another survivor is Ron Ignace, who told CTV News last year he'd been beaten for speaking his mother tongue, but that he refused to abandon the Secwepemctsin language entirely.
"I thought in Secwepemctsin and spoke in English, knowing full well that they could not beat me for what I thought," he said in an interview on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
He ran away during a leave on his 16th birthday, and said he's living proof that the school system failed its goal, described by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a campaign of cultural genocide.
And what happened back then had a lasting impact.
"This is a heavy truth. It has been referred to as a historic dark chapter but Indigenous people are very much alive with the repercussions that they're living today," Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said back in July.
It's important to remember that the Kamloops school is only one of 139 in the system.
Cutouts of orange T-shirts are hung on a fence outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
DISCOVERIES ACROSS CANADA
Many spoke about deaths and disappearances of children who attended the school, and other residential schools in Canada.
The Kamloops discovery marked a year of further investigations at school grounds across the country, and calls for truth, acknowledgment and apologies from both the Canadian government and the Catholic Church, which operated many institutions in the residential school system.
The Pope issued an apology earlier this year, and is planning a trip to Canada in the summer that will involve visits to First Nations communities, though none in British Columbia.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure in Kamloops, B.C., and The Canadian Press
People are silhouetted as they walk past the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after gathering to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to be buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The year since the the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that ground-penetrating radar had located the suspected grave sites in a former apple orchard has been one of national reckoning about residential schools in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
