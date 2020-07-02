VANCOUVER -- Centra Windows is in its 35th year of business in British Columbia.

The team recently did the window installation on the PNE Prize Home.

All of the windows used take advantage of the latest technology available.

The PNE Prize Home is a Net Zero Ready home, which means it holds the distinction that it is able to produce as much energy as it consumes.

The windows used play a tremendous role in this as they directly impact home performance.

Anton Van Dyk of Centra Windows shared the strides that have been made in window technology over the last 30 years on CTV Morning Live.

The advancements have meant installed windows are low-maintenance and they dramatically decrease heating and cooling costs.

Watch the CTV Morning Live segment to learn about these modernizations and what to consider when renovating your existing household or planning a new build.

Centra Windows: