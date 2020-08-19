Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest!

New windows bring a wide range of benefits to the home as they allow the air to keep flowing in and out (preventing the formation of mold), and they help families save up to 8% on their energy bills as old windows and doors can be responsible for 40% of a home’s energy loss. But the reality is that many families can’t afford to have new windows installed. That’s why the Centra Cares Foundation is stepping in to give one family in need a full house of brand new windows – worth up to $15,000!

Do you know a deserving family who could use help with window upgrades? Share their story and they maybe selected to receive new windows courtesy of Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest. Whether it’s gazing at a view or letting the light pour in on a sunny afternoon, windows are one of those features that make a house feel like a home.

Nominate a family now at centra.ca/nominate

Nomination deadline is Friday, September 4, 2020.