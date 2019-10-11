

Celtic Illusion

February 28, 2020

Abbotsford Centre

Returning to South Australia after a sell-out 2017 season, the much-anticipated family event of 2018, Celtic Illusion is the biggest dance and magical illusion sensation that has been taking Australian audiences by storm.

The show for ALL ages cleverly fuses awe-inspiring contemporary Irish Dance with mind-blowing magic and Grand Illusions, and has now returned to Australian stages for a one-night show.

With incredible new choreography, spellbinding magic, heart-racing music and a sensory experience like no other, audiences will be kept on the edge of their seats and left wanting more.

Showcasing a stellar cast of champion and internationally-acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, Celtic Illusion offers some of the fastest taps in the world as the dancers’ thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. The show is led by Australia’s very own Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley’s widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.

Since its premiere in 2011 the show has performed to sell-out audiences across Australia and New Zealand, with audiences blown away by the combination of scintillating dance and illusion.