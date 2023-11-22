Cellphone found at SkyTrain station leads police to child pornography suspect

A cellphone that was left behind at a Metro Vancouver transit station over two years ago led police to a suspect who possessed over 2,500 images of child pornography, according to authorities.

A passenger found the "abandoned" phone at the bus loop at Braid SkyTrain station in October of 2021, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement Wednesday.

"While searching for contact information for the owner, the transit passenger found images of young children in a state of undress. They immediately contacted police," the statement says.

"In the two years that followed, the Transit Police General Investigation Unit worked tirelessly to identify the suspect, a 61-year-old man from Coquitlam, who is not known to police, and to meticulously gather necessary evidence."

A search warrant was executed at the man's home in October of 2022 and police seized two hard drives containing the child exploitation images.

Just over a year later, the BC Prosecution Service approved two charges – one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography, the news release from police continues.

"Crime of any kind will never be tolerated on transit, especially that which exploits young children or other vulnerable groups. Transit Police will always strive to ensure that those who cause harm to others are held accountable,” spokesperson Const. Amanda Steed said in the statement.

The suspect, who has not been named, was released on conditions that he have no contact with people under 18, that he dies not access the internet, and that he stay away from pools, schools, daycare centres and playgrounds.