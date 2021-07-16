VANCOUVER -- A Canadian legend will be performing in Vancouver next year.

Celine Dion announced the dates for her "Courage" world tour, which was initially supposed to stop on the west coast in 2020.

She'll be onstage at Rogers Arena on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 shows in the city remain valid.

The French-Canadian songstress will also be stopping in Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Edmonton, as well as several U.S. cities, before taking her tour to the U.K., Switzerland and more.

All six shows she's planned for Paris are already sold out, according to her website.