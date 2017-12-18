Dozens of people gathered Monday to celebrate the life of a North Shore rescuer who "mounted a monumental fight" before dying of cancer earlier this month.

A large Canadian flag hung above the trees as a procession of paramedics in uniform, bagpipers and fellow search and rescue workers paid tribute to Jay Piggot, who died of a rare form of bile duct cancer on Dec. 5.

Those close to him described Piggot as a passionate person who remained committed to his work until his final days.

"It's going to take a whole team to continue what Jay did," NSR team leader Mike Danks told reporters outside the Capilano Ruby Club in West Vancouver.

"We lost a huge part of our team when Jay passed away."

Piggot's wife, Denise, remembered him as a devoted and energetic father to their young sons, Jake and Max.

"It's hard to imagine the boys aren't going to know him as they get older," she said. "Perhaps he knew his time was going to be short, and so he gave them this incredibly strong foundation."

Piggot was first diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in 2015. The 36-year-old was initially told that the tumour on his liver was so large that it could not be removed.

At the time, his colleagues at NSR raised more than $100,000 through an online campaign called "Rescue the Rescuer."

After several rounds of chemotherapy, Piggot underwent surgery and was soon after given clean bill of health.

When Piggot's cancer returned earlier this year, the community once again rallied to help the father of two, raising more than $70,000 though a FundRazr campaign.

During Monday's ceremony, Jake and Max looked on tearfully as those their father worked with shared memories of a man who cared deeply about those around him and lived his life to the fullest.

"Jay took the time to get to know everyone—not just the person you see, but the person within," Danks said.

"It's hard to see your friend in the process of dying, but it's amazing to see what your friend does with the life that he has left," said NSR team member Kayla Brolly.

Despite his prolonged battle with cancer, Piggot achieved full-time status as a paramedic with the BC Ambulance Service and was selected for the NSR helicopter flight rescue team.

Piggot was supposed to receive specialized treatment in the U.S. called transarterial chemoembolization. The process involves slowing down the blood supply to a liver tumour so the cancer cells die out.

Now, the funds raised to pay for that procedure will instead help pay for his funeral costs. The rest will go into a trust fund for his children.

"That money is going to go towards his two sons, Jake and Max," Danks said. "In lieu of any flowers or anything to North Shore Rescue, please send that money towards the kids."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber