Father's Day weekend may not be until Sunday, but the celebrations started early at Fresh St. Market Fleetwood. During the morning a free breakfast BBQ was provided complete with delicious breakfast sandwiches and fresh coffee. Members of the CTV Community Crew were also onsite giving visitors a chance to win 1 of 10, $100 Fresh St. Market grocery gift cards with a Cookina BBQ prize pack.

That was not the only excitement. All weekend long CTV viewers had the chance to enter to win the Ultimate Father's Day Package. The prize includes a foursome of golf, a Napoleon Prestige Series BBQ courtesy of Trail Appliances and a 5 thousand dollar Fresh St. Market grocery gift card. A perfect prize package to start grilling something fresh.

Congratulations to the prize winner who was announced on site, Rob Woods from New Westminster.