Celebrate the Season with a New Musical from Arts Club Theatre

VANCOUVER -

After two years, the Arts Club Theatre is celebrating its first performance back at its newly renovated flagship venue.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is on now through Jan. 2 at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

The show is a reimagining of Dickens' classic tale with Dolly’s one-of-a-kind songwriting.

The musical is set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

This Canadian premiere is a holiday delight that is perfect for enjoying with friends and family this holiday season.

Tickets can be reserved online for this fun and festive musical.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about this exciting performance.