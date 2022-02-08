Celebrate Heart Health Month at Fitness World

VANCOUVER -

February is heart health month.

This is an important time for people to reflect on the importance of cardiovascular health. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, physical activity can dramatically lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Fitness World is a destination where people can cultivate healthier habits. It offers low-cost, high-value memberships, which make physical activity accessible to all.

During the month of February they have membership pricing as low as $9.99 bi-weekly.

The goal of the Fitness World team is to empower and educate people with simple tools and tips to lead a healthier lifestyle. The team offers group classes and personal training for added motivation.

For those that fitness really resonates with, Fitness World is currently hiring for a variety of positions.

It is looking for personal trainers, member service representatives and class instructors.

Fitness World offers access to the British Columbia Personal Training Institute. BCPTI is a mentorship-based program that provides a scientific and practical approach to personal training.

The next session starts in March, which means a new career path could be just around the corner.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn heart-health tips, exercises and more about a career at Fitness World.