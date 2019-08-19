The Canadian Border Services Agency has arrested several people at a race track in Vancouver.

The agency confirmed to CTV News the arrests are related to investigations at the Hastings Racecourse.

It said it cannot provide details about the ongoing investigations but said it's believed "a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred."

An employee at the race track, who didn’t want to be identified, said they saw about two dozen people getting arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Hastings Racecourse confirmed "a number of individuals" were escorted off its property, adding the people were employed by private horse owners.

"These individuals were working in the backstretch under the employment and supervision of various horse owners and trainers that are stabled at Hastings Racecourse to race," said Darren MacDonald in a press release.

MacDonald said those arrested were not Hastings Racecourse employees or affiliated with Great Canadian Gaming Corp.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.