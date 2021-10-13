Cause of fire under investigation after body found in burned house in Kelowna

VANCOUVER -

The cause of a house fire in B.C.'s Okanagan is under investigation after human remains were located inside the home.

Mounties said the fire was reported in a home on Timberline Road early Monday morning.

The scene was initially unsafe. Fire caused significant damage to the house, including the collapse of the roof.

By Wednesday, however, crews were able to get inside and search for anyone who may have been home at the time. It was then that they discovered the remains of one person.

The cause of death and identity has not yet been determined, but both are under investigation, as is the cause of the fire.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.