The cause of a fire that claimed the lives of a mother and a seven-year-old boy earlier this year is "undetermined," the North Vancouver RCMP says.

It is not known what sparked the flames that tore through 17 units of the Mountain Village Garden Apartments in the early morning hours of June 11.

Inspectors with the local fire department and the RCMP both methodically examined the scene, sifting through debris left behind. Structural and electrical engineers also worked on the case, and a drone was used to capture aerial photos.

Police followed up on tips and reviewed surveillance footage, but were still unable to find the cause.

The file will remain open, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Mounties at 604-985-1311.