VANCOUVER -- A brazen theft from a downtown Vancouver boutique was caught on camera earlier this week.

The owner of CityLux Boutique was stunned by the strange situation, since the item snatched by a woman who walked into the store wasn't even for sale.

Video posted on Instagram by the clothing store at Howe and Nelson streets shows a woman dressed in dark clothing walking away with an unusual and large item over her shoulder.

The video captured through the window of the store shows she's carrying a small couch.

She's then seen crossing at an intersection.

The piece of furniture was in the lobby of CityLux. The store's owner posted on Instagram Tuesday that the couch had been tracked down, and she thanked police for finding it.