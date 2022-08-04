Caught on camera: Tip jar taken from West Vancouver pastry shop

A West Vancouver, B.C., pastry shop is warning other businesses to be vigilant after a man took the tip jar off the counter.

Video posted online by Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows a man paying for his purchase at a register.

When the cashier walks away from the till, he's seen grabbing what appears to be the tip jar, and putting it inside his jacket.

He's seen finishing his transaction and walking out of the shop.

The business on Marine Drive says the man stole the cash on Tuesday. It did not say how much money was in the jar.

The video has been sent to police.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information is provided by police.