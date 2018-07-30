

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera shoving a man into traffic near the PNE this month.

Authorities said the victim and a friend had just left a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre the night of July 15 when they noticed a seemingly drunk young woman on East Hastings Street.

They decided to check and make sure she was all right, and seconds later were accosted by a suspect who is believed to be a friend of hers.

"The man allegedly ran toward the men and deliberately pushed one of them, a 37-year-old Surrey man, into traffic on East Hastings," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

The victim was run over by a white SUV, and suffered serious injuries that he's still recovering from. The attacker fled the scene.

"Attempts were made by witnesses to hold the suspect for police, but he and the female, believed to be his friend, ran away prior to the police arriving within minutes," Doucette said.

Two weeks later, police are still trying to track down the person responsible. But on Monday, authorities released dashcam video from the SUV that ran over the victim in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and come forward.

Police also shared a composite sketch of the alleged attacker, who is described as a white man in his mid-20s, 6' to 6'2" tall, with a heavy, athletic build and short, dark hair with facial stubble. He was wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts on the night of the incident.

The woman is described as Asian, 20 to 25 years old, 5'2" to 5'4" tall, with a slim build and medium-length, black hair. She was wearing a white tank-top or a sun dress.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or his friend, or who witnessed the assault but hasn't spoken with police, is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2541.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.