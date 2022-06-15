Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence

A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.

David Richard Morin, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday, was sentenced to three years behind bars.

The 28-year-old was charged with aggravated assault earlier this year, after a man was attacked at a coffee shop in the Harbour Centre mall.

Police said at the time that the early-morning stabbing on Jan. 22 was "completely without warning."

The victim was stabbed repeatedly in the back and shoulder in the incident captured by the restaurant's surveillance camera.

Morin was soon identified as a suspect, something police attributed to a number of tips generated by the release of the surveillance video. He's remained in custody since that time.

At the time of his arrest, police said the motive was unclear. Morin and the victim did not know each other, and didn't seem to have much of an interaction before the stabbing, they said.

Speaking to CTV News a few days after he'd been attacked, the victim said through a translator that the video made him relalize his mind blocked out some of what happened.

He said he remembered lining up and someone walking by his side. He remembered falling.

The victim said the attack made him fear for his life, and that he experienced anxiety just being outside.

"He feels somebody's going to attack him in the back. He feels insecure anywhere he goes," the translator said.