Caught on camera: Racist taunts, physical altercation on Kelowna, B.C., bus

Vancouver -

Social media video of a bus passenger making racial taunts and getting into a physical altercation in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted an investigation by the transit operator.

The video was published on Facebook Sunday evening, and shows a man in a black sweater impersonating a group of women who weren't speaking English.

"It's not a Hindu country," he says at one point. "They're terrorists."

Shortly after, an altercation breaks out between the passenger and another man who had apparently tried pushing him off the bus.

The Facebook user who uploaded the video indicated the incident happened after 6 p.m. Sunday.

It's unclear whether the incident has been reported to Kelowna RCMP. The detachment has not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.

B.C. Transit confirmed it's carrying out an internal investigation that will include a review of the bus's CCTV video.

The driver checked on the passengers and found no one had been physically injured during the incident, according to the transit provider.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers on this bus that were subjected to this disturbing behaviour," B.C. Transit said in an email.

"Though incidents of this nature are rare on B.C. Transit buses, the organization takes reports of inappropriate and illegal behavior, including racist or derogatory comments, within our systems very seriously."