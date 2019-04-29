

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a car chase and brawl that broke out on a Surrey cul-de-sac Saturday and left three people in hospital.

The violence erupted in the area of 135A Street and 88A Avenue, on a street full of families, and involved at least a dozen people and five vehicles.

A surveillance camera mounted at a nearby home captured a group of men chasing each other down the street, jumping in and out of cars, and brandishing some kind of weapon.

At one point, a man can be seen getting hit by a car and flying through the air. He appears to tumble and stagger away out of the view of the camera.

"It looks like a Hollywood [movie]," said Mohinder Shergill, a neighbour who’d seen the video. "It was really crazy."

Other neighbours called the violence upsetting, but not that surprising.

"You probably won't find people that are shocked here, unfortunately," Brenda Cherry said. "You just have to hope that no one innocent gets hurt.”

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to the area after receiving multiple 911 reports of "vehicles driving dangerously and people fighting in the street" at around 7:45 p.m.

They arrived to find three men hurt, two with minor injuries and one in serious condition. A Nissan Maxima and Ford Taurus were also at the scene, and officers seized them for their investigation.

The cause of the chaotic brawl hasn't been determined, but authorities said it might be gang-related.

"Police believe the parties involved in this occurrence are known to each other and this may be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. It isn’t clear if the violence is fueled by the drug trade or something else.

Police say they’re looking for three other vehicles, including a red Dodge Caravan, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a burgundy Honda Accord.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said no one has been arrested in connection with the brawl, and that it's too early to call the men who were found injured at the scene suspects. She called the behaviour “shocking” and the incident "very concerning" for police.

"It's a good thing we don't see things like this very often," she said. "We're taking it very seriously, and asking anyone with information to give us a call.”

Cherry told CTV News it wasn’t the first time she’d seen violence on her street.

"People go: oh, you should move," she said. "Well, where? Where’s safe?"

"I’m not feeling safe with my kids on these streets anymore," her neighbour Shergill added.

While some people reported possible shots fired during the confrontation, police confirmed there was no gunfire in the area.

Anyone with information on what happened or the identities of the other people involved is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott and David Molko