A Vancouver woman says her sense of security has been shattered after a surveillance camera recorded someone rifling through her home while she's overseas.

The chilling video shows a man wandering into Queen Throngkumpol's Yaletown apartment, putting on gloves and searching through her dresser and closets. At one point, he appears to put something in his pocket.

Throngkumpol, who is in Thailand visiting family, told CTV News that hundreds of dollars she left in her underwear drawer has disappeared. She realized something was wrong when her cleaner, who was supposed to pick up the money, sent her a message on Facebook.

"Hi, I am here. Cleaning half of it, I can't find where u put the money hahaha, let me know which drawer it's in," it read.

Throngkumpol immediately began checking the surveillance video from the camera's she'd set up in her apartment. She said when she realized someone had been inside looking through her things, she began hyperventilating.

“I installed the camera because I keep a lot of valuables in that room and I just felt safe knowing it was there …. not ever thinking I would ever see anything on it,” she said.

Throngkumpol reported the incident to police. Const. Jason Doucette confirmed officers arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with an April 3 break-in at a high-rise apartment building.

But despite the arrest, Throngkumpol said her life has been upended.

"Now I have to look for a new place to live. I definitely don't feel safe living there," she said. "This entire experience has brought me a lot of pain and suffering."

Doucette said the suspect was taken into custody on April 7 but has been released pending further investigation.