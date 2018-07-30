

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera apparently shoving a man into traffic near the PNE this month.

Authorities said the victim and a friend had just left a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre the night of July 15 when they noticed a seemingly drunk young woman on East Hastings Street.

They decided to check and make sure she was all right, and seconds later were accosted by a suspect who is believed to be a friend of hers.

"A man came running up from behind the woman and pushed these two men, which led to one of the victims (falling) into traffic on East Hastings," Const. Jason Doucette said.

"Unfortunately he was run over completely by an SUV."

The victim, a 37-year-old Surrey resident, is now recovering from injuries that police said are not life-threatening, but are “life-changing.”

Bystanders tried to grab the suspect and hold him for police, but he managed to break free and run off with the woman before officers arrived.

Doucette stressed that the woman didn't do anything wrong, but police are still hoping to speak with her about what happened.

"We would love to talk to her," he said. "If something else triggered this, we'd like to hear about it. It appears this man, for no reason, ran up to the victim and his friend and pushed them into traffic."

The SUV driver who ran the victim over remained at the scene, and police do not blame him for the accident. Doucette said the experience was deeply upsetting for him.

"He felt the impact, pulled over, tried to assist with first aid," Doucette said. "He's been totally cooperative with us. He is anxious for us to identify those responsible."

But two weeks later, police are still trying to identify the suspect. On Monday, authorities released dashcam video from the SUV in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward.

Police also shared a composite sketch of the alleged attacker, who is described as a white man in his mid-20s, 6' to 6'2" tall, with a heavy, athletic build and short, dark hair with facial stubble. He was wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts on the night of the incident.

The woman is described as Asian, 20 to 25 years old, 5'2" to 5'4" tall, with a slim build and medium-length, black hair. She was wearing a white tank-top or a sun dress.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or his friend, or who witnessed the assault but hasn't spoken with police, is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2541.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.