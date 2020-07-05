VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Park Board says it will be inspecting trees along the seawall near English Bay after a part of a massive trunk fell Saturday.

Video of the tree's collapse posted on Reddit late Saturday morning begins with audible cracking sounds and a close-up on a growing seam in the tree's bark.

After about 30 seconds, a loud crack can be heard and the trunk crashes to the ground, prompting some profanity from the person filming and people nearby.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Park Board said crews attended the site on Saturday and removed the damaged tree. Staff will begin a "thorough inspection of trees in the surrounding area" on Monday, the spokesperson said.