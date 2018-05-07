

Police arrested a resident of Vancouver's West End over the weekend for allegedly tossing several pieces of furniture off the balcony of his 19th floor apartment.

Authorities said they received multiple 911 calls that "small to medium sized" furniture was being thrown off a high-rise building near Haro and Cardero streets Saturday afternoon.

Part of the bizarre incident was recorded by bystanders. The video shows one object, possibly a chair, being shoved off the balcony as witnesses scream and shout.

Police said the reckless behaviour could have put people's lives in danger, and it's fortunate that no one was injured. The furniture did cause damage to the apartment building and to an unoccupied car that was parked outside.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old man they believe was under the influence of drugs. He was taken to hospital for a medical evaluation and released the same day.

Police said the suspect is facing several charges, including mischief.