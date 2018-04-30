

CTV Vancouver





Video captured by a B.C. wildlife awareness group is offering a rare glimpse at the relationship between two of the province's top predators.

The footage, captured by WildSafeBC provincial co-ordinator Frank Ritcey, shows a wolf and black bear facing off in a field near Kamloops, B.C.

"The bear was interested in feeding and the wolf was interested in testing the bear–if there had been an opening, it is likely that the wolf would have attacked," the agency explained in a Facebook post Sunday.

"Normally, wolves attack larger prey only as a pack but they are opportunistic and will exploit a weakness when it presents itself."

The wolf is seen circling and approaching the bear several times, only to have the larger animal chase it away.

“Once the wolf understood that the bear was not about to tolerate his presence, he decided to look elsewhere for his next meal," Ritcey said in a statement.

WildSafeBC is using the attention from the video to remind people of the importance of keeping humans and wildlife separate.

“Seeing wildlife behaving in a natural way out in the wilds is great, seeing bears in an urban setting is definitely not so great" Ritcey said.

"Bears in an urban environment create safety concerns for both humans and bears so we try to help communities manage their attractants in a way that keeps bears from being drawn into town in the first place.”

WildSafeBC is run by the BC Conservation Foundation and is "designed to help reduce human-wildlife conflict throughout the province."