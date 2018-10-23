

CTV Vancouver





Conservation officers are investigating video of a hair-raising grizzly bear encounter from the small B.C. community of Bella Coola.

The YouTube video, which was uploaded on Oct. 14, begins with a man trying to shoo a mama grizzly and her cubs off his property with a shotgun.

But seconds after he fires a warning shot, the protective sow turns and begins rushing directly at him.

"She's charging," a woman behind the camera says. "Oh, God."

With mere moments to spare, the man fires another round directly at the bear, causing it to tumble onto the ground. But that only affords him a few seconds to run off before the grizzly gets back on its feet and gives chase.

CTV News has reached out to the poster of the video, but has not heard back.

According to the YouTube video’s description, the gun was only loaded with birdshot shells – and the shot that knocked the bear off its feet, potentially saving the man's life, was his last round.

The poster said he's been encountering bears for decades, and has undergone multiple rounds of training on how to deal with the animals.

"I knew that if I turned and ran, there would have been contact," he wrote.

He aimed for the grizzly's right side to avoid blinding it, according to the description. His strategy gave him enough time to get indoors, though just barely.

"She kept coming towards the house with her mouth open, ready to bite me, and I slammed the door," he wrote.

"I know she'll be sore but she'll now think twice about approaching people."

Some on social media have criticized the man's for going outside to spook the bears, leading him into a life-or-death situation where he was forced to open fire.

But the man said he spoke with conservation officers, who watched the video and said he was "totally justified” in defending himself.

Still, the BC Conservation Officer Service told CTV News it has launched an investigation.

Bella Coola is located in the heart of B.C.'s Great Bear Rainforest, which is also homes to black bears and the rare white-furred Kermode, or Spirit Bear.