

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a violent altercation that appears to have started over a parking space.

The incident was partially caught on camera at an East Vancouver strip mall Saturday, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

One man appears to pin another in a car in the lot on 1st Avenue near Renfrew Street, punching him repeatedly as onlookers shout for them to stop. One witness can be heard calling 911.

Eventually the men are pulled apart, but the screaming and punching picks up again outside the car, going on for more than three minutes.

Police told CTV News they'd spoken to all parties involved in the fight and several witnesses. One man had minor injuries and was offered medical attention, but he declined.

Both officers and onlookers say it appeared to be over a parking stall.

The lot is busy, especially on weekends, and people who work at the mall say it's not the first altercation they've seen.

"It's really bad parking here. A lot of people start fighting here all the time," veterinarian Vinod Dhunna said.

Looking at the video, Dhunna said he's not surprised. Since he opened four years ago, his customers are constantly struggling to find space in the small lot.

"They complain to us that you have no parking, but the plaza people are just not bothering," he said.

And the recent addition of more restaurants in the complex means more people are parking for longer periods of time.

The property manager for the 1st Avenue Marketplace didn't respond to CTV's request for comment Sunday.

Those who visit the mall often say they hope the video, which now has tens of thousands of views, prompts the owner to make some changes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith