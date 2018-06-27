

The Canadian Press





The BC SPCA says a new Burnaby bylaw covering pet sales in the city is “a step forward in preventing animal cruelty.”

Burnaby councillors voted Tuesday to limit the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits to adoptions from approved shelters and rescues.

Spayed and neutered domestic rabbits that are not rescues can still be sold at pet stores, but that is the only exception to the Burnaby bylaw.

Surrey, Richmond, Delta and Vancouver are among the growing number of municipalities across Canada and the United States that have enacted similar bans in an effort to eradicate puppy mills and unscrupulous breeders.