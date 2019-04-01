Catholic community centre accused of turning away White Rock Pride Society event
White Rock's rainbow crosswalk is unveiled in this image from the White Rock Pride Society's Facebook page.
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 10:33AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 1:46PM PDT
The White Rock Pride Society is speaking out after a local Catholic community centre allegedly refused to host its annual fundraising gala.
The society applied to use the Star of the Sea Community Centre for the July 27 event, but said it was turned away because the fundraiser "was not in accordance with the faith and morals of the Catholic Church."
“Our fundraiser gala is to celebrate inclusiveness, equality and diversity in our community,” said WRPS president Ernie Klassen said in a statement. “We are saddened the Star of Sea Parish is unwilling to accommodate such harmonious festivities.”
This year's charity gala is benefiting the Alexandra Neighbourhood House's Youth Space, an organization operating programs for LGBTQ seniors and youth in South Surrey.
