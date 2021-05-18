VANCOUVER -- During her 22-year career as a professional ice dancer, Tessa Virtue has won five olympic medals, three world championship titles and eight national titles with her teammate Scott Moir.

Virtue retired from the sport in 2019 and joined CTV Morning Live to share what she has been up to since then.

One of her biggest pursuits is to constantly push beyond her comfort zone. This is why she enrolled in Queen's University's executive MBA program.

The studies are challenging, but she shared that there has been so much support from peers and instructors.

Navigating studies during a pandemic can add elevated stress. However, Virtue shared that she has been staying connected using her Microsoft Surface.

The Surface has made it easy for her to be her most productive self, from anywhere.

She is about halfway through her studies and hasn't quite decided what her venture beyond that will be.

However, Virtue did share that constantly challenging herself to grow in new ways will always be on the agenda.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live for the full conversation with Tessa Virtue.

