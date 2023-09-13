'Catastrohic' engine failure forces small plane to make emergency landing on B.C. highway

Mounties in southeastern British Columbia say the pilot of a small plane used Highway 6 as a runway after experiencing engine trouble.

Police say a member of the public informed them on Tuesday that the plane was parked on the side of the highway, near Salmo.

When highway patrol arrived the officer found a 1969 Lake Capithian single-engine plane pulled off to the side.

Police say the pilot was nearby and told the officer that the aircraft suffered “catastrophic engine failure.”

RCMP say the pilot made the decision to try for an emergency landing on the highway.

While the plane's engine was notably damaged, police say the rest of the plane and the pilot were unharmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.