Cat survives Surrey house fire, inspires generosity: BC SPCA

A cat who survived a house fire in Surrey is inspiring generosity and uniting a community.

The BC SPCA says the eight-year-old cat now known as Phoenix came into its care last week, prompting two anonymous donors to step forward to help fund the feline’s treatment.

“Phoenix came into our care after a BC SPCA animal protection officer was called to the scene of a house fire. A citizen reported witnessing a cat escape the home,” said Kahlee Demers, manager of the BC SPCA Maple Ridge community animal centre in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.

“We’re so grateful to the witness. If it wasn’t for that call, we wouldn’t have gone,” Demers added.

Once the officer rescued the cat from the home, Phoenix was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic to be treated for smoke inhalation and suspected burn injuries. The cat managed to escape the fire without burns, though his fur was covered in soot.

Demers says the animal centre decided to post Phoenix’s survival story online, which caught the attention of two anonymous donors.

That means donations to the BC SPCA will be matched up to $25,000 in memory of Wayne and Leika, as well as a Cowichan BC SPCA alum named Charley.

Demers says the funds will go towards ongoing care for Phoenix.

“He’s a larger guy, so he’ll have to go on a feeding weight plan,” laughs Demers, adding Phoenix will also need multiple veterinary check-ups as well as "a lot of dental work."

So far, Phoenix is not up for adoption, but Demers said that could change in the future. For now, the cat will continue spending lots of time at the top of the cat tower in his room at the centre.

“We are convinced it is just to get a better view of the outdoors because as soon as someone comes in, he meows and starts purring for affection,” Demers said.