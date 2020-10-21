VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will have an update later in the day about the spread of novel coronavirus in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal the latest case numbers and the death toll of the pandemic in an update via news release Wednesday afternoon.

This article is developing and will be updated with the latest information when available.

The update from the provincial health officer will follow two days of announcements including further deaths from COVID-19.

Her first update of the week included two deaths over the weekend, and another person had died of the disease in the 24 hours before her next update.

Earlier this week, Dr. Henry declared B.C. to be in its "second wave" of the pandemic.

But, she said, British Columbians have the ability to choose what that wave looks like by taking personal precautions.

As of Tuesday, when Henry announced another 167 cases, the total number of infections in B.C. this year was 11,854.

Henry said 254 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The province's active case load as of Tuesday was 1,688. Nearly 70 of those people were in hospital, Henry said.