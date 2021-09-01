VANCOUVER -- The case of a woman reported missing in Langley, B.C., late last month is now being investigated by members of the local RCMP detachment's serious crimes division.

Naomi Onotera was last seen Saturday evening, when she left her home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue.

It is unclear where she was headed at that time. The 40-year-old was reported missing the next day.

Members of the Central Fraser Valley and South Fraser search and rescue team were asked to help in the search for the missing woman.

As of Wednesday, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Mounties said her case is now being handled by the Langley RCMP Serious Crimes unit. The team's name may suggest evidence of an element of criminality in the case, but the RCMP has not confirmed any such evidence.

In an email to CTV News, the detachment said it’s more a matter of course.

Because her disappearance is "so out of character," and because the woman has been missing for several days, her case is now being investigated by members who are dedicated to it.

This is instead of the case staying with general duty officers, who are responding to other calls during the day, and are off for four days at a time.

Still, her case is considered high risk, as all missing persons are, the RCMP said.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone in the area with surveillance or dashboard cameras. Specifically, they're looking for video captured between 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with more information is also asked to contact police.

The RCMP said it is believed Onotera was wearing black "stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom" at the time of her disappearance, as well as a black T-shirt.

She's been described as 5'9" and about 150 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.