

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





One of the co-owners of a Caribbean restaurant in downtown Vancouver is speaking out after the business was vandalized with racist graffiti.

Three swastikas and an apparent reference to the KKK were left on the windows of Calabash Bistro overnight Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Roger Collins.

"This is what someone chose to do to our business," he wrote Wednesday morning, calling the incident a wake-up call for people who don't believe racism continues to be a problem.

"There are some things that I know some will never have to deal with. I cannot expect anyone to understand the daily struggle that some of us have been enduring because of how we look, but I will say you should know that our ability to overcome time and time again only must us and our future seeds stronger."

The post prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with many commenters condemning the vandalism as reprehensible.

Vancouver police confirmed officers were called to Calabash Bistro this week and are investigating what happened.

The department said racist incidents are generally under-reported in the city, and encouraged anyone who has been the victim of hate, bigotry or discrimination to come forward.

"The VPD will investigate any criminal act that has or may take place and will assist any way we can so that those who live, work, or visit Vancouver feel safe," a spokesperson said in an email.