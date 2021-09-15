Care homes in Surrey and Abbotsford dealing with new COVID-19 outbreaks

Vancouver -

Two more care homes in the Fraser Health region are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The health authority declared an outbreak at Westminster House in Surrey on Tuesday, saying three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Then, on Wednesday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Terrace East in Abbotsford, where two residents have tested positive.

Westminster House is a long-term care facility in Surrey, owned and operated by the HRC Care Society. This appears to be the first time it has had a COVID-19 outbreak.

Terrace East is an assisted-living facility in Abbotsford, owned and operated by the Mennonite Benevolent Society.

This is the first time there's been an outbreak at Terrace East, though the campus on which it's located - Menno Place - has seen two outbreaks in its long-term care home, the second of which began on Sept. 2 and has infected 34 people so far.

The staff members who tested positive at Westminster House and the residents who tested positive at Terrace East are all self-isolating in their homes, according to Fraser Health.

Both facilities are now under enhanced infection control measures, and Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at either location.

Social visits have been restricted at both homes, as has the movement of staff and residents. Essential visits are still permitted.

As of Wednesday, the B.C. Ministry of Health said there were 24 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in health-care facilities in the province. The ministry's list did not include the Terrace East outbreak, however.