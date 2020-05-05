VANCOUVER -- A care aide is worried that exemptions to quarantine rules for healthcare workers returning from out-of-country could be putting vulnerable people at risk.

The care aide, who works for Fraser Health, says when she flew home recently from an Asian country, she was told at the airport to self-isolate for 14 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after a week, she got a call from her manager asking her to come back to work. And that’s when she learned that B.C. health care workers aren’t required to quarantine for as long as most travellers.

“I said I thought it was a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine otherwise I have to pay a fine and she said that no, because I’m an essential worker, I’m exempted for that,” the care aide told CTV News, requesting we not share her name for fear of her losing her job.

She told her manager she was concerned about working with seniors and other vulnerable people because her husband had developed a cough since returning. While his condition didn’t turn out to be anything serious, she didn’t know that at the time.

She says her manager responded that she should isolate from her husband and child, but the worker says that would be impossible given they live in the same home and had already spent the past week together at home.

“They said just go back to work and make money. Well, it’s not about that,” she explained, adding , “I know we are short of workers but we also have our own duties to not spread the virus.”

Another Fraser Health care aide agrees.

“We were freaking out to know that…management will actually do such a mean thing,” the healthcare worker explained. She also did not want to be identified.

The chief medical health officer for Fraser Health, Dr. Martin Lavoie, says while it’s unfortunate the care aide felt pressured, the rules were followed.

“It’s quite acceptable for healthcare workers to come to work if they are asymptomatic within that 14-day period. Of course, we still ask them outside of work to self-quarantine or to monitor for symptoms very carefully but otherwise they can go to work,” he explained.