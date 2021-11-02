Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week With Kidde Canada

VANCOUVER -

It is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in Canada.

On CTV Morning Live, Sharon Cooksey, fire safety educator with Kidde Canada, shared how families can protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide has the potential to exist in 88 per cent of all homes. It is a highly poisonous and a potentially deadly gas, often referred to as a silent killer as you can’t see it, touch it, taste it or smell it.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness and nausea, which may improve away from the home and return when back into the contaminated space.

The effects of CO poisoning can be devastating, but many incidents that occur are preventable.

A carbon monoxide alarm should be installed on all levels of the home and outside each sleeping area, and vehicles should never be idled in an attached garage, even if the garage door is open.

There are some additional safety measures that people need to be mindful of in the colder winter months.

All fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys should be clear of snow, insulation, leaves, bird nests, lint or debris.

Wood and coal-burning stoves should be properly installed and vented. Gasoline powered engines, propane barbecues and kerosene stoves should never be used in closed spaces or indoors.

Fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, wood-burning fireplaces and gas dryers should be cleaned and checked annually by a qualified service technician.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced every seven to 10 years. It is best to replace alarms with a sealed-in 10-year battery.

To learn more about how to protect your family from carbon monoxide check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.