

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a shooting in South Vancouver that apparently targeted a car with two adults and a baby inside.

Authorities said an unidentified man fired at the vehicle several times in the city's River District at around 5 p.m. Monday. Fortunately, no one was physically hurt.

Detectives believe the shooter was one of two men seen driving in the 3400 block of Sawmill Crescent the same afternoon.

"It is believed the shooter got out of the car and fired several shots toward the victims as they drove into the block," police said in a news release. "The victims drove away and did not get hit by the bullets."

Few descriptive details about the suspect have been released, but police said he is a South Asian man in his 20s.

Anyone with information on what happened, particularly anyone with surveillance video or dash cam video, is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.