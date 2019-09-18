

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A car was allegedly stolen at gunpoint Tuesday in what police are a calling a "brazen daylight robbery" at the University of British Columbia.

At around 6:30 p.m., Mounties say they received a call that a car had been stolen. The victim said she was returning to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade at UBC.

Police say she was approached by two suspects when one allegedly produced a small handgun and demanded her keys. She handed them over and wasn't injured, but the suspects fled in her vehicle.

A representative from UBC said they were "aware" of the reported carjacking on campus.

"This is obviously an incident of great concern to the university and we are working with RCMP in whatever ways are required," said Kurt Heinrich, senior director of media relations in an emailed statement.

"We are also working to ensure our campus community is made aware of this incident so faculty, students and staff can be mindful of their safety."

Police are now seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle and identifying the suspects.

The first suspect is described as male, possibly South Asian, and 6' tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black jogging pants and was carrying a palm-sized black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a darker-skinned male but his ethnicity is unknown. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and pants.

The car that was stolen was a grey 2007 Kia Spectra. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to not approach it and instead call 911 immediately.