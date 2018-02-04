A car crashed through a Vancouver family's living room Sunday morning leaving a gaping hole and narrowly missing the five people sleeping in the home.

Navpreet Locham lives in the green South Vancouver house and said his mother, father, brother, sister-in-law and a young child were all sleeping inside when the car slammed into their home near Prince Edward Street and 63rd Avenue just before 9 a.m.

"One car was coming from that side at a speed … and there was another car that was coming from the other side," he told CTV News. "When they were about to collide, one car just went this way into the house."

The second car ended up on the lawn of another home further down the street.

Locham was out in Surrey at the time, but said his family is lucky that no one was in the living area.

"Usually that's where we sit every morning," he said. "But nobody was there this time."

The collision was captured on a neighbour's surveillance camera. One car is seen approaching a stop sign and making a left turn when a second car coming down the road hits it, sending both vehicles towards nearby houses.

Simmy Grewal, whose parents set up the camera, said she was lying in bed when she saw the two cars on a collision course from her window.

"They kind of hit each other's sides and just separated," she said. "From what I could tell the car… was speeding a lot more than the speed limit in our area."

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department said drivers of both vehicles are accounted for, but didn't have details about any arrests.

Locham said police interviewed the driver of the car lodged in his living room before handcuffing him and taking him away.

City inspectors surveyed the home Sunday afternoon and told the family it was safe to live in. Locham said the car ran over the couch and dining area, and that there's a bad smell that he thinks is coming from the car's battery.

No one in the house was injured.

