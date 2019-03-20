

The Canadian Press





NELSON, B.C. - A submerged vehicle has been pulled from a river in southeastern British Columbia but two young passengers are still missing, three days after the crash.

RCMP Sgt. Chad Badry says the Volkswagen Beetle was recovered Tuesday from the Pend Oreille River near Trail after the small car, carrying four people, plunged into the icy water on Sunday afternoon.

Two females, the 18-year-old driver from Salmo and a 15-year-old front passenger from Warfield, managed to escape the sinking car but an 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy in the back seat were trapped.

In a news release, Badry says the missing teens, both from Fruitvale, are feared dead, although their bodies have not been found.

A search is expected to continue and Badry says the BC Coroners Service has been advised.

He says the Volkswagen went into the river at a bend along the paved, ice-free road, and a cause remains under investigation.