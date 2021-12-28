Car pushed into Burnaby gym's window in multi-vehicle incident on Hastings Street

One person was taken to hospital Monday evening after a crash on Hastings Street in Burnaby.

Mounties said they were called shortly before 7 p.m. and it appeared the driver of one vehicle fell asleep at the wheel, hitting several parked cars. One of those cars was pushed into the front window of a gym on Hastings Street near Sperling Avenue.

Images taken at the scene show that car broke through the gym's window.

Police said the gym was closed at the time, but the driver had two passengers in his vehicle. One of those passengers was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mounties said it's unclear if weather was a contributing factor in the crash, but said the snowy roads may have made it more difficult for the driver to brake suddenly.