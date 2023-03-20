Car fire erupts after collision in South Vancouver, intersection closed as police investigate

A vehicle burst into flames in South Vancouver after an early morning collision Monday, prompting police to shut down the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street amid an investigation.

Video shows fire crews at the scene of the crash before 4 a.m., extinguishing a white SUV that was engulfed in flames.

Vancouver police took to Twitter around 7 a.m. to ask drivers to consider taking a different route.

“We’ll provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” reads the tweet.

As of 8:30 a.m., the area was closed to traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.