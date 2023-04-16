Car crashes into pedestrian overpass, sets on fire early Sunday in Langley

There was a single-vehicle crash at 200th Street and 68th Avenue in Langley around 4 a.m. Sunday, BC Emergency Health Services says.

BCEHS told CTV News that it was made aware of the collision but did not attend the scene as "police arrived first and cancelled the call for BCEHS support."

A video of the scene shows the car wedged underneath a pedestrian overpass.

The body of the car appears extensively burned. The condition of the driver has not been confirmed.

Southbound 200th Street was closed for investigation. The video also shows a minor collision between a car and a TransLink bus where the street closure begins.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Langley RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.