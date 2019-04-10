

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building Tuesday night, including a man who was working inside at the time.

Mounties said a grey Honda Civic left the road and slammed into a building at King George Boulevard and 132 Street at around 7:50 p.m.

The crash sent a wall collapsing onto a worker. Both he and the Civic driver were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Civic has since been released and is cooperating with investigators.

King George Boulevard northbound at 132 Street was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Surrey RCMP said speed and impairment have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.